Buluk Bisa Club donates PPE to Bulsa citizens

Mr Seth A. Alafa, the Chairman of the Buluk Bisa Club, an association of Bulsa citizens in Accra, has advised citizens back home to adhere strictly to the safety protocols as the coronavirus disease is real.

He charged them to, as much as possible, wear their facemasks, practice the social distancing guidelines while those feeling unwell must seek medical treatment.



“Those of us who think not wearing the facemask is a style should be very careful because the pandemic is real. Let’s try as much as possible to wear the facemasks, let’s practice the social distancing and those feeling unwell should visit the hospital”.



Mr Alafa gave the advice when members of the Club donated some personal protective gears including 900 facemasks and 10 gallons of liquid soap to Bulsa people at the Bulsa South and North districts of the Upper East Region.



He said it was to assist brothers and sisters back home to fight and prevent the COVID-19 from spreading.

He said the Club was still collecting donations such as facemasks, hand sanitizers, soaps and tissue from members to help with the ongoing project of distributing PPE to the people.



“We are still collecting donations from our membership and as and when we have a number of facemasks, sanitizers, soap and tissue we will let you know…this is not the end, it’s an ongoing project,” Mr Alafa said.



Mr Winston Afoko, the Coordinator for the project, who received the items, commended the Club for their support to assist their relations back home to stay safe of the disease.



He said the donation would go a long to meet the interests and the health needs of the people.

