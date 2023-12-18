Bunkpurugu MP offers scholarship to 72 students

Dr Abed Bandim is the MP for Bunkpurugu

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu, Dr. Abed Bandim, has allocated scholarships to 72 deserving students within the constituency, enabling them to pursue diverse courses in tertiary institutions.

These beneficiaries span across the first, second, third, and fourth years in various establishments, including colleges of education, nursing training colleges, and technical universities.



Funded from the MP's portion of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), these scholarships cover tuition fees and academic research for the 2023/2024 academic year.



During the allocation, Dr. Bandim advised the students to steer clear of social vices that could hinder their academic progress and urged them to uphold the trust placed in them by both himself and the constituents.

Moreover, he encouraged the students not to forget their roots but to return home after their studies; sharing the knowledge they've gained to bolster the capacities of others within the community.



"This initiative signifies a strong dedication to advancing education, a crucial factor in transforming lives and elevating our community," remarked Simon Duut, a teacher at a local secondary school.



Local educators, community leaders, and residents have praised this effort as a significant stride towards establishing a more inclusive and prosperous future for the constituency. Many believe that empowering young people through education will profoundly benefit the socio-economic development of the area.