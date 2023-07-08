Burglars target pharmacies in Sekondi Tarkoradi Metropolis

One of the pharmacies attacked

There are fears in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis as burglars have targeted pharmacies.

The apprehensions stem from recent burglary attacks on three pharmacies located in some suburbs in Kojokrom, Eno and Fijai all reportedly in the wee hours of Friday 30th June 2023.



Reports gleaned from the operators of the pharmacies by Empire News, the robbers made away with cash in two out of the three incidents.



A victim Samuel Rockson, a pharmacy assistant at Kojokrom Pharmacy, “It was Friday dawn, around 1:30 to 2 am, the security officer saw that the door had been tampered with, then I called my madam. My madam then called to inform me about what had happened and that I should rush to the scene. I reported the incident to the police and I was advised not to touch anything but rather, use another entrance and take pictures of the scene. We entered the office and realised that the place had been ransacked. They made away with a laptop and cash amount of about 10,000gh.”



The other, who runs Kebkings Pharmacy at Eno, was called around 5am that someone had broken into the pharmacy.

“When I got there I realised that they didn’t steal anything. There was nothing there to steal apart from the medicines, not even money but they broke into the office.”



Reports gathered also indicate that around the same thing, a similar theft had been undertaken at Fabab Pharmacy at Fijai.



Meanwhile, the regional chairman of the Ghana Pharmaceutical Society, Eddy Amponsah is urging the police to treat this as a matter of urgency to avoid the situation where the incidents will affect their service delivery to the public.



“These happenings have shaken us and taken us by surprise. We think as we beef up security at the various premises, we need to let the security agency also know that, they also need to work on improving security for us, especially the night patrols because these things happen in the night while we are fast asleep in our homes. You’d wake up the following morning to go to work and your place has been ransacked. Money is stolen and assets taken off and we think it causes fear and panic in our fraternity.”