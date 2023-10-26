Burial of late Takoradi Amanful Chief: Shops to close on Saturday, October 28

File photo of closed shops

Source: GNA

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has directed offices, businesses, and shops in parts of the Metropolis to close for business on Saturday, October 28, to honour and pave way for the final funeral rights of the late Nana Obo Atta Kojo Essoun II, Chief of Takoradi Amanful.

The directive was agreed following an engagement between authorities of the Assembly and elders of Takoradi Amanful Stool, at an emergency Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) meeting.



A statement issued and signed by John Latse, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the STMA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Takoradi, said the customary and traditional rituals for the burial and final funeral rites of the late chief would be confined to some areas in the Metropolis where the shops and businesses would be temporarily closed.



They area include from the Asempa Hotel (along the Paa Grant Boulevard) to C. P. Kainyah Avenue, adjacent Cape Coast Station, through Super Star Hotel to former Yesterday Shop, adjacent Market Circle Access Bank, through the Liberation Road (Zenith Bank, Old Accra Station, All Needs Super Market to the Asempa Hotel).

The statement said shops within the affected areas would also close for business activities at 1700hrs on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October, each day.



However, On Saturday, October 28, the shops would close the entire day, except for essential goods and service providers such as pharmaceutical shops, health facilities, banks, eateries and commercial transport operators.



According to the statement, the security agencies would enforce the directives, and thus asked those who would be affected to cooperate with authorities to ensure a successful and peaceful burial and final funeral rites of the late chief.