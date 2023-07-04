2
Burkina Faso-bound truck loaded with fish burns to ashes at Sarpeiman

Sarpeiman GNFS Photo of the burnt down fish truck

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on July 3 confirmed a fire incident at Sarpeiman, a suburb of Accra, specifically on the Amasaman and Adjen Kotoku road stretch.

Videos of a truck engulfed in flames were posted on social media platforms with caution to motorists to take extra precaution when plying the road.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, GNFS said its officials had "successfully put a raging fire involving a 40ft truck under control at 22:39 HRS."

The truck, the statementadded, was loaded with fish enroute to Burkina Faso from Tema when it caught fire at Sarpeiman.

"No casualties recorded as police are at the scene to prevent looting of the fishes by onlookers around," it concluded.

Read the full GNFS statement below:

Firefighters from Amasaman and Adjen Kotoku have successfully put a raging fire involving a 40ft truck under control at 2239 HRS

The truck which was loaded with fishes was enroute from Tema Harbour to Burkina Faso when it caught fire at Sarpeiman, near Amasaman on the main road

No casualties recorded as police are at the scene to prevent looting of the fishes by onlookers around.



