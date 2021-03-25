Burkinabé in possession of pistol grabbed

A photo of the arrested man

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Police in the Upper East Region have arrested a Burkinabé - Surogu Mumuni, aged 29, for illegal possession and attempting to smuggle a Buruni Mod. 92 pistol into the country.

He was arrested by police deployment at the Doba-Kandiga snap checkpoint along the Navrongo-Bolgatanga road, onboard a Mercedes Benz articulated truck heading to Accra from neigbouring Burkina Faso.



A statement from the Regional Police command said officers at the checkpoint discovered the hidden firearm after vigorous searches were conducted on the vehicle with registration number - 11HJ2758BF.



The statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, added that the suspect after his arrest attempted to bribe officers with an amount of Ghc 5,000 to drop the arrest.

He said the officers feigned interest and took the money to be used as exhibits and sent the suspect to the Regional Command and detained him to assist in further investigations.



The statement urged drivers, operators of commercial vehicles and those in charge of lorry stations to pay extra caution in knowing the content of goods before they load onto their vehicles.



The statement, while assuring to deal with crime in the region, urged the public to involve the police whenever they suspect a person to be involved in the trading of illicit weapons to ensure the safety of all.