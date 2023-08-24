Burkinabe army supplying Niger with essentials amid ECOWAS blockade - Report

Trucks with essentials going towards Niger

The army in Burkina Faso has been supplying some essentials to neighbouring Niger amid a trade blockade triggered by border closures with its other neighbours.

The regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped a series of sanctions on Niger following the July 26 coup that ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.



The sanctions meant aside Burkina Faso, all other West African neighbours of Niger were to close their borders with Niamey.



It has emerged that the Burkinabe government through its army has been sending trucks of essential goods into Niger.



Photos and footage sighted by GhanaWeb shows that over 300 trucks had recently been moved by the Burkinabe army into Niger.



A move that comes barely a week after Ouagadougou sent military jets to Niamey at a time ECOWAS was threatening to deploy a force to restore democracy in Niger.



Mali and Burkina Faso (both under military juntas) have openly expressed support for the Nigerien junta with Burkina Faso expressing plans to quit ECOWAS if indeed it sends troops to attack the Niger junta.

“Nigeriene Armed Forces in collaboration with it counterpart from Burkina Faso commenced transportation of food items to mitigate the effects of border closure on the citizens of the country,” Zagazola, a social media account covering security in the subregion tweeted.





BURKINA AID CONVOY REACHES NIGER



Burkina Faso has sent a convoy packed with essential goods to Nigeriens who lack basic supplies following ECOWAS sanctions.



The UN warns the county’s food-security crisis is worsening as a result of punitive measures taken against Niamey… pic.twitter.com/al8mScdaGV — African Stream (@african_stream) August 22, 2023

