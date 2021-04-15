Burkinabe remanded for murder to reappear on April 19

File photo

A 43-year-old Burkinabe, who was nabbed for allegedly murdering his German partner and her 13-year-old daughter, is to reappear on April 19 at the Weija District Court.

Boigouna Aloys is said to have secretly buried the two at a bush near their house at Kokrobite in Accra.



Charged provisionally with murder, Boigouna Aloys have had his plea preserved by the court.



Aloys is currently on remand and a duplicate docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.



On October 7, last year, the Police issued a statement on the arrest of Aloys.

According to residents, the two had been living together with the daughter of the deceased since January 2020, until their sudden disappearance, the statement said.



A strong stench in the neighbourhood raised suspicions about the possible murder of the two, leading to the lodging of a complaint with the Kokrobite police for further investigations.



The police have since visited the scene where the two were suspected to have been buried.