Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility

Rufai Abubakar Fake Soldier Rufai Abubakar has been handed over to Police CID for investigations

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) announced the arrest of a man who posed as a top military officer at Burma Camp in Accra on December 7, 2022.

The suspect according to a release signed by GAF, was arrested after making an attempt to access a military installation using forged credentials.

After the arrest of Rufai Abubakar, a search conducted at his two residences led to the discovery of among others, military accoutrements, fatigues and other forged documents purporting to help recruit people into the army.

Whereas he has since been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation and prosecution, the story is different on social media where people are mocking the suspect for his daring attitude.

Users of social media platforms – especially Facebook and Twitter – have weighed in on the incident making funny takes of the daring nature of the fake soldier.

For a number of them, they were enthused that of all places, he chose Burma Camp to conduct his illegal affairs whiles for others, it was the fact that he had clearly bitten more than he could chew.

Burma Camp, one of the major military installations in the country was also in the trends since the Armed Forces issued the statement concerning the arrest.

It remained in the trends till the morning of December 7, 2022 according to GhanaWeb checks.



Parts of the GAF statement on the arrest

“Military Police personnel have arrested one Rufai Abubakar for posing as a Senior Military Officer and trying to access a military installation inside Burma Camp. The suspect who was dressed in a military camouflage uniform, decorated with fake Lieutenant Colonel ranks, claimed he was stationed at Northern Command Headquarters and was proceeding to the Air Force Base to book a flight to Tamale.

“The suspect who entered Burma Camp in a commercial vehicle was closely monitored as he alighted at a bus stop and headed to the Air Force Base. The guards on duty noted his suspicious behaviour, questioned him and after some incoherent answers, he confessed he was not a service Personnel,” the statement said.

The suspect according to GAF admitted to using his assumed identity to defraud several persons seeking to be recruited into the military.

He is alleged to have defrauded one Mr Abdallah Abdul Fatahu of Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS3,000.00) “under the pretext of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces,” the statement added.

At the time of his arrest, Rufai had in his possession fake military identification and business cards and other documents bearing his name.

The Military Police followed up to his two residences at Ablekuma Fan Milk and Olebu where documents including several certificates and fake Ghana Armed Forces recruitment application summary reports, “military uniforms and accoutrements and a toy pistol,” were retrieved.

However, GAF noted that more people may have fallen victim to his fraud considering the fact that his two wives lived under the assumption that their husband is a real military officer.

“Such persons are entreated to contact the Police CID to help in investigations and to support GAF and the Security Services in weeding out the miscreants within the service,” the statement added.



