Burning excavators a poor approach - Small Scale Miners

A photo of burnt excavators

Some small scale miners have expressed their displeasure at the decision taken by the government to burn excavators seized from illegal miners.

They described the decision as unfortunate and have advised the military working to end galamsey to desist from burning excavators.



Abdul Alhassan Razak, the National Communication Officer of the small scale miners, argued that the approach being used was not the best.



Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has reiterated that the military currently working to clear illegal miners from mining in our water bodies will continue to burn all excavators.



He said the military had been given expressed order to burn all machines and logistics seized from illegal mining sites.



He advised illegal miners to move out of our water bodies because the military will not spare any caught engaging in such acts.

But Alhassan Razak says the approach is wrong and should be reviewed.



In a related development, some Chiefs in the Central region have appealed to the government to stop burning their excavators and rather use them to fix the deplorable roads in the region.



In their view, the burning of excavators seized by the anti-galamsey taskforce won’t solve the problem.



The Ankobeahen of Twifu Atti-Mokwa Traditional Area, who also doubles as the Odikro of Twifu Ntafrewaso, Nana Gyamera Akoto II said, the approach being used now would not solve the problem.