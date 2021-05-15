Burning excavators best solution to stop galamsey - Nana Kwame Osei

NPP National Communication Team Member, Nana Kwame Osei Adade

NPP National Communication Team Member, Nana Kwame Osei Adade, has said he supports the actions of the military in burning excavators seized from illegal miners (galamseyers).

According to him, it is the order given and it must be carried out by the officers and men of the military to completely rid off illegal miners from the water bodies.



He called for support from all stakeholders to fight the menace.



Nana Kwame Osei Adade was of a strong view that setting the excavators ablaze will teach the owners (illegal miners) a big lesson and help in the fight against this menace.

I strongly believe that this serves a strong deterrence . . . If we burn your investment, you tend to understand things better. When you lose your money, next time, you will make sure you do things according to the laws,” Nana Kwame Osei Adade exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



As part of solutions to end illegal mining (galamsey), there have been suggestions that the excavators used by illegal miners should be seized and burned to deter others from engaging in illegal mining activities.