Burning excavators the only solution to their ‘disappearance’ – Dr Amoako Baah

An excavator on fire

Political Scientist Dr Richard Amoako Baah has justified the latest move by the government to burn excavators of illegal miners who have defied a directive to halt their operations.

He argues that the move is backed by law and that it is also a move to ensure that seized excavators are do not strangely disappear as was witnessed in the first phase of the galamsey fight.



Speaking on Accra-based Starr Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said “There are provisions in the constitution, at least five.”



He quoted articles 18(2), 20 (1), 257 (1) & (6) of the Constitution of Ghana as laws that back the burning of excavators.

“We bring the police; they’re still doing it. Take them to court, they’re still doing it. You bring the military; they’re still doing it. What else should we do?”



Dr Baah contends that should the excavators be seized, “you seize it, next thing you know it’s not there so the machine has to be gone for good. The continuous physical presence of the excavator means your fight against galamsey is not over. When the excavator is seized, it’s at the prerogative of government to do what it wants with it.”



“The burning of excavators is another approach. If you go to court and win against gov’t, government will compensate you,” he added.