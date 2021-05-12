Burning of excavators: 'Extraordinary problems require extraordinary measures' – Abu Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has reiterated the need for government to be ruthless in the fight against illegal small scale mining known widely as galamsey.

Speaking at Regional Consultative Dialogue in Kumasi, Abu Jinapor maintained that government must not appear to be lenient in dealing with persons or companies whose operations pose threats to Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.



Justifying the decision to burn down excavators and other equipment seized from galamsey sites, John Jinapor said that the galamsey situation has gotten to a level where it has become imperative for the government to adopt certain drastic measures.



“I will like to submit strongly my take on the ongoing debate about the decommissioning and demobilisation of excavators used for mining. When a country is confronted with extraordinary problems, extraordinary measures ought to be deployed. The use of excavators for mining on our river bodies is an extraordinary problem which requires extraordinary measures to deal with it,” he said.



Jinapor restated that government’s commitment to safeguarding forests and water resources.

“This is about the preservation of our environment and ecosystem, it is about generations yet unborn. It is about the survival of our country, it is without a shred of equivocation about Ghana. The resolve of president Akufo-Addo is total and unflinching and we cannot afford to waver at any stage of the ongoing crusade.



“On behalf of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and myself, I reiterate our unwavering commitment to get on with this national crusade. Without fear or favour; blind to partisan colouration, blind to status in society and with an absolute dedication. Together with God on our side, we must and we will preserve our environment."



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who delivered the key note address charged the government to be fair and firm in dealing with the issues.



He advised that measures must also be instituted to protect the investment of persons or companies who practice legal and safe mining.