Burning of excavators ‘unconscionable', stop it now - Angry Chiefs to govt

Nana Gyamera Akoto II, Ankobeahen of Twifu Atti-Mokwa Traditional Area

The Chiefs in the Central Region have warned the government against the burning of excavators at mining sites in the Central Region.

According to them, burning of the excavators won’t solve the problem Ghana is faced with in terms of the menace.



They contend that almost all the mining activities in the Central Region are legal and for that matter must be allowed to operate.



Some Chiefs in the Twifu Atti-Mokwa District in the Central Region are unhappy with how Military Personnel deployed to stop people from illegal mining are burning excavators and mining equipment as a measure to stop galamsey operators.



In an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the Ankobeahen of Twifu Atti-Mokwa Traditional Area who also doubles as the Odikro of Twifu Ntafrewaso Nana Gyamera Akoto II on behalf of the Chiefs said, the government must address the problem.

He added: “As a Chief, I think burning excavators which are very expensive is madness and shouldn’t be encouraged in this country”



He said mining in the area has given job opportunities to most of the Youths in the Central Region.



He further added that most of the mining activities in the Central Region are legal and for that matter, the government must allow them to operate.



“The burning of excavators will never help solve the problem of illegal mining in the Country” insisting the excavators that were burnt could be used to reshape deplorable roads in the country.