Burning of excavators will not solve galamsey - NPP Youth Organizer

Galamsey activities have destroyed the environment

The Okaikwei Central constituency youth organizer for the New Patriotic Party, Oliver Ofori Baah, has said he feels sad that excavators are being destroyed by the operation halt team.

The young politician speaking on the Frontline show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said, "ever since I saw the burning of the equipment, I have not been a happy man."



Mr Ofori Baah told host Kwabena Agyapong that the burning of the excavators would not solve the problem.



He said an excavator cost between $165,000 to $200,000, meaning it is expensive.

He quizzed: "have you [military] been asked to burn all excavators you seize?”



"Burning the equipment will not solve the problem. It is not the best solution. I feel sad at what is going on,” he decried.



Ofori Baah said mining is not a bad job and if the government wants to regulate the sector especially, small scale mining, it can be done.