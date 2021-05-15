Burning seized excavators a lazy and reckless mindset, NDC government will not do same – Sly Mensah

Leading Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sylvester Mensah

Leading Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sylvester Mensah has described the burning seized excavators in the renewed fight against ‘galamsey’ by the government as a lazy and reckless mindset.

According to him, the earth moving equipment could be put to more important use especially as the illegal miners are being dispossessed at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about untoward hardship on the miners and stressed that an NDC government will not adopt such a measure.



Sly Mensah said, “A future NDC Government would not burn seized galamsey excavators — clearly, it is a lazy and reckless mindset. Earthmoving equipment can be put to many other important uses, in many communities in this country.”



“Considering this nauseous Bawumia economy with its self-inflicted epileptic power supply, one would have thought that this government, having dispossessed galamsey owners of their equipment, would put them to alternative uses to develop our communities and generate value for the economy.



“We are witnessing the manifestation of an insufficient thinking process. The adage “two heads are better than one” is inaccurate. Indeed, it can only be valid when we say “two good heads are better than one,” a posted on his Facebook page read further.

The government in its instruction to soldiers undertaking the exercise asked that all mining activities taking place on river bodies and 100 metres around be stopped with equipment used destroyed.



The directive which is being carried out by the soldiers to the latter has seen opinions across the country divided with footage from the field showing seized excavators being set ablaze.



