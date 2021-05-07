Burning seized excavators the best – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Following videos gone viral on social media of a man crying as his excavators were burnt for engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, security analyst, Adam Bonaa has lauded the action carried out by the people believed to be national security operatives.

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul had assured Ghanaians of his commitment to fighting galamsey, promising that all seized equipment would be burnt on the concession site.



Adam Bonaa who shares in the same thought as the Minister said burning the seized excavators was the best option to solve this growing menace.



According to him, this strategy adopted by the government will help protect water bodies, forests and the environment at large.



In an interview with GhanaWeb Mr Bona said, “My position with regards to the renewed fight against illegal mining in this country and the strategy that has been adapted to burn down illegal mining equipment that are within protected areas. Protected areas include water bodies, forest areas and some other locations as specified by law. I will say, all attempts to get these illegal miners to stay away from these protected areas have failed and so this renewed fight and the strategies to burn them and not hand them to the MMDAs is a welcome news. They should go all out and burn them.”

“I have seen videos of young people wailing and crying. If you spent 400, 000 dollars in an excavator and they burnt it, next time, you will not send it there. I am of the view that they destroy them,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his part has deployed 200 soldiers and police each to mining areas in the country to clamp down on activities by illegal miners.



The deployed security officials are expected to evacuate people engaging in galamsey as well as destroy the logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.



