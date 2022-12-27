9
Menu
News

Businessman SK Boafo dies

Sk Boafo Dead SK Boafo is reported to have died on December 26

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian business magnate Dr. Seth Kwame Boafo, widely known as Dr. S. K. Boafo is dead.

The sad news occurred on December 26, 2022, after a short illness.

Dr. S. K. Boafo was the Executive Chairman for the S. K. Boafo Group of Companies, a conglomerate that included S. K. Boafo Travel and Tour, S. K. Boafo Logistics, and S. K. Boafo Construction.

He was well-respected and highly successful in the transportation industry. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence, and his contributions to the transportation industry will not be forgotten.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo