Businessman accuses police, land guards of harassment over his 38 acres Katapor lands

According to the embattled businessman, he has been at the end of constant police harassment

Source: Kwabena Brako, Contributor

A Ghanaian businessman is accusing the police of working with some land guards to deprive him of his 38 acres of land located at Katapor.

Lawrence Acquah said he has been at the end of constant police harassment since an Accra High Court gave its judgment in a dispute over the said land, in his grantor’s favour.



Narrating the situation, Mr Acquah said after he acquired the land, Charles Armah, and Clarence Armah approached him to claim ownership.



“These people said the land belongs to them,” he said, adding that the man: “they started coming to the land with a team of police officers and land guards to harass and threaten me.”



According to him “Every single day, Charles Armah comes there with police officers in two vehicles to stand guard from 8 am to 6 pm.”



“The annoying part is that the police normally come there with land guards ridding on heavy motorbikes numbering about 15 men.



He has explained that despite making several complaints to the Amasaman and Kwabenya police stations, nothing has been done about it.

“And the situation has become worse by the day, with repeated attacks on himself and his workers as if there is nothing that the police can do,” a disappointed Acquah said.



He said he has shown the court judgment to the officers and tried to engage them in a bid to address the situation, but they appear not interested.



Mr Acquah is alleging the attacks have not stopped because some members of the police top brass are neck-deep in the matter. He claims Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP), Kwasi Ofori, is using the police to drive him out of his “own land.”



In a petition dated December 17, 2019, and addressed to the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), the businessman accused ASP Ofori of “abuse of power, the act of intimidation, the act of corruption and professional misconduct without respecting the rules or laws of his profession.”



However, the said petition has not yet been responded to by the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards.



Mr Acquah is asking the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene to have the situation address for peace to prevail.