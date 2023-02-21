0
Menu
News

Businessman allegedly commits suicide, but his family suspects murder due to a land dispute

Police Restriction Tape.jpeg File Photo

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A businessman, Kofi Jones, has allegedly committed suicide at Asankeangwa in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

Information gathered by Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm revealed that the businessman was found hanging on the branches of a tree.

Some residents and the family have ruled out suicide and suspect that the businessman who allegedly murdered and left at the crime scene.

It has also been disclosed that Kofi Jones was litigating with another individual over a parcel of land.

Kofi Jones reportedly spoke to a journalist about the land litigation issue and sought to have his concerns published.

He was, however, discovered on Saturday hanging on the branches of a tree in a suspected suicide.

The Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Related Articles: