Businessman allegedly commits suicide, but his family suspects murder due to a land dispute

File Photo

A businessman, Kofi Jones, has allegedly committed suicide at Asankeangwa in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

Information gathered by Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm revealed that the businessman was found hanging on the branches of a tree.



Some residents and the family have ruled out suicide and suspect that the businessman who allegedly murdered and left at the crime scene.



It has also been disclosed that Kofi Jones was litigating with another individual over a parcel of land.

Kofi Jones reportedly spoke to a journalist about the land litigation issue and sought to have his concerns published.



He was, however, discovered on Saturday hanging on the branches of a tree in a suspected suicide.



The Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.