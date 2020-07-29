General News

Businessman allegedly swindles two senior army officers

Patrick Adotevi has been charged for defrauding by false pretences

Patrick Adotevi, a businessman, who allegedly collected GHC45,000.00 from two Lieutenants of the Ghana Armed Forces under the pretext of purchasing Toyota Highlander and Yaris but failed to do so, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Adotevi aged 51, charged for defrauding by false pretences, had pleaded guilty with an explanation, saying he normally purchased vehicles from Togo but his father fell sick and he used the money to take care of him (father).



According to him the father, unfortunately, passed on and he has, therefore, pleaded with the senior army officers to give him time to refund their monies. Instead, the army officers brought him to court.



Adotevi, therefore, pleaded with the trial judge to give him time so he could refund the money.



Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, who held the brief of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseinu Yakubu, told the court that Adotevi had earlier on told the police to give him some time to refund the money.



Chief Inspector Haligah said after granting Adotevi police enquiry bail six months ago, the Police had not seen him again.



The court presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah entered a plea of not guilty and admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC80,000.00 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants earning not less than GHC1,000.00.

The matter was adjourned to August 31 for Case Management Conference.



The fact as narrated by the Prosecution is that the complainant’s (name withheld) are with the Defense MT Battalion and Military Police respectively.



The Prosecution said in 2019, Adotevi portrayed himself as a car dealer to the complainants that he could get them genuine vehicles that had customs documents with duties duly paid.



The accused person made the complainants believed that he was a genuine businessman and so the complainants made advanced payments of GHC30,000.00 and GHC15,000.00 for Toyota Highland and Yaris respectively.



The prosecution said three months after the advanced payment was made, the accused could not be found.



The complainants, the prosecution said became suspicious of the accused and they began to track him.

The Prosecution said the accused was located at Anyako in the Volta Region of Ghana where a report was made and the matter was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department Police Headquarters.



During investigations, the prosecution said Adotevi admitted taking the monies to supply them the vehicles but he was unable to do so.



Adotevei was admitted to bail and he was asked to report to the Police but he jumped bail and his surety also left town.



“On July 20, 2020, the Police proceeded on intelligence received from a close source which led to the arrest of the accused once again,” the prosecutor added.

