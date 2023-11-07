Businessman charged for electricity theft and assault in Accra

Businessman, Habib Shaibu, is facing 3 counts

A businessman, Habib Shaibu, is facing legal action after being charged with causing harm, intentionally interfering with the electricity supplier's distribution system, and stealing electricity power.

The charges are in connection with events that occurred in Ashalley Botwe in the Greater Accra Region.



According to documents from an Accra circuit court, the accusations against Habib Shaibu stem from multiple incidents. On April 14, 2023, he allegedly intentionally caused harm to Frank Afako by using his head to hit Afako's mouth.



Subsequently, on July 3, 2023, Shaibu is accused of dishonestly appropriating an unspecified amount of electricity power owned by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by directly connecting the power without authorization.



Moreover, on April 4, 2023, Shaibu is alleged to have intentionally and knowingly interfered with the ECG's distribution system by removing an installed prepaid meter and installing a postpaid meter in his shop without authorization.



Frank Afako, the complainant in the case, is a staff member of the Electricity Company of Ghana's revenue protection unit. He, along with his team, visited Shaibu's shop to inspect his ECG meter.

During their inspection, they discovered that Shaibu had used a 2.5 cable to tap power before the ECG installed a prepaid meter in his shop. This discovery led to the team issuing Shaibu a summons to report to the ECG office, but he allegedly failed to comply.



Upon a second visit to Shaibu's shop, Afako and his team noticed that Shaibu had removed the prepaid meter and installed a postpaid meter. When Afako disconnected the power and removed the postpaid meter, an altercation ensued, during which Shaibu allegedly caused harm to Afako.



Afako was taken to Obojo Poly Clinic for treatment, and later to Tema General Hospital for further medical attention. A police medical form was issued and endorsed by a medical officer from Tema General Hospital.



Following an investigation, Habib Shaibu was charged with the offenses detailed in the charge sheet. He is scheduled to appear before the Circuit Court in Accra on March 8, 2024.



The case has garnered attention due to the serious nature of the charges and the involvement of the Electricity Company of Ghana. It serves as a reminder of the legal consequences for electricity theft and causing harm in the region.

In the words of the General Manager of Prosecutions, Paul Assibi Abariga, Esq., "This case highlights the importance of upholding the law and the consequences that individuals may face when engaged in such activities."



ID/







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.