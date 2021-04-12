Businessman donates to Assurance of Hope Orphanage

Mark Freeman, an entrepreneur and businessman

An entrepreneur and businessman, Mr Mark Freeman, has presented assorted items and a cheque for 5,000 Ghana cedis to the Assurance of Hope for the Needy Children’s Home at Teshie-Nungua Estates in Accra, to mark his 50th Birthday.

The items included a large chest freezer, bags of rice, frozen chicken, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, toiletries, sachet and bottled water, hand sanitisers and detergents.



The philanthropist was accompanied by Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, family members, associates, and friends.



“I don’t give because I have, but because I know what it means to be in want. As God gives us in abundance, we must also give to the less fortunate in society,” Mr Freeman said after cutting the birthday cake.



He expressed the hope that the donation would help alleviate the plight of the children and improve their living conditions.



The philanthropist expressed gratitude to God for seeing him through the fifty years on and prayed for guidance and protection in the coming years.



Friends of Mr Freeman, who were former classmates at his alma mater; Achimota School and Mfantsipim School, also donated GHC1,000 and GHC2,000, respectively, to the orphanage.

Reverend Enoch Yartey-Quaye Mensah, Founder and Manager of the Home, who received the gifts, commended Mr Freeman and his team for the support.



“This support is the first of its kind since the establishment of the Home some 17 years ago,” he said, and appealed for more support to meet the cost of running the Home.



Rev Andrew Nana Kufuor, a Pastor of the Gospel Light International Church, in an exhortation, urged mankind to always be connected to God.



He thanked God for blessing the celebrant in his 50 years on earth and asked for more fruitful, glorious and prosperous years for him.



Mr Enock Addy, an Official from the Ledzokuku Municipal of the Department of Social Welfare, appealed for more support for the orphanage.



Later, the celebrant, together with his team, wined, dined, and danced with the children.