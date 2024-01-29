Businessman wins Assin Central primary, set to replace Ken Agyapong as MP

Godfred Anti Anewu, NPP Assin Central parliamentary candidate

Source: GNA

There was a deafening silence as Mr Godfred Anti Anewu, a businessman, was declared the winner of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Assin Central Constituency.

Mr Anewu pulled a surprise with 193 of the total 506 ballots cast, while Mr Baidoo garnered 119, Mr Ajei-Benin, 115, and Mr Kumi Awuah, 79.



Prior to the election, Mr Anewu had said God had called him to become the next MP in the constituency.



He told to the media that he dreamt that God was telling him to arise and take the mantle from Mr Kennedy Adjapong, the incumbent MP, who had decided not to contest again.



Earlier, the political atmosphere showed a landslide victory for either Mr Joseph Adjei-Banin, a Presidential staffer, or Mr Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, a relative of Mr John Boadu, former General Secretary of the Party.



In the race also was Mr Obed Kumi Awuah, a road contractor.



It was the first time delegates of the party had voted to choose a parliamentary candidate since 1992 as there had always been a popular acclamation of its parliamentary candidates.

Many had tipped Mr John Boadu, the former General Secretary of the NPP and Acting Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), to replace Mr Agyapong.



The incumbent MP, Mr Agyapong, had bowed out to pursue his presidential ambition to allow fresh limbs to take over.



The benevolent works of Mr Agyapong were huge, touching base across the political divide and sectors.



It, therefore, required a successor with the same strength to draw support across all the political divides.



In a victory speech, Mr Anewu pledged to collaborate with all the others to unify their front towards a successful election in December and urged his supporters to avoid acts that could mar the party’s victory.



