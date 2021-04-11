Businesswoman installed as Sempe Muslim Queen mother

Photo of the newly installed Sempe Chiefs

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Chief and Kingmakers of James Town, Sempe have over the weekend installed Alhaja Amudalatu Akweley Opare Addo Kundow as the Paramount Queen Mother of Muslims of Sempe Traditional Council in Accra.

The colorful event was held at the residence of James Town Sempe Mantse, the Manklalo of Ga State Nii Adote Otintor II.



Addressing the gathering after acknowledging the oath of allegiance, the Sempe Mantse who is also the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council Nii Adote Otintor II, stated that the Muslims within the Sempe communities have over the years lived peacefully with the Sempe people and have contributed their quota significantly towards the development of the area.



This he said has compelled him and his elders to recognize and appreciate their good work by installing someone to represent them at the palace and to seek their welfare.



According to the Sempe Mantse, the Sempe traditional area is made up of 84 communities and Muslims can be found in all those communities.



He revealed that the Muslims within the Sempe area have always been in close contact with the Sempe stool for advise, prayers among others.

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Joseph Nii Larye Afotey Abgo who doubles as the Acting Chief of Kpone-Katamanso commended Sempe amantse for appreciating the good works of Muslims in his area of rule.



He expressed hope that the installation of the Sempe Muslim Queen mother and other cabinet members will bring development, strengthen the cordial relationship between the Muslims and the Sempe people as well as attract good things to the Sempe communities.



He called on the people to embrace unity and desist from backbiting each other, instead rally behind the newly installed Queen Mother, the Akwashongtse and his elders. He added that the installation was in the right direction.



Alhaja Amudalatu Akweley Opare Addo Kundow is the wife of Alhaji Yahya Kundow and a businesswoman who champions the course of women in the country.



The newly installed Sempe Muslim Queen Mother in an interview with media called on parents to focus on their children's education especially the girl child to be useful to the society.

She urged parents to put the education of their children ahead of every other thing they do, adding that education is very important and needs to be given the necessary attention.



She expressed her profound gratitude to the Sempe Mantse for the trust he has for Muslims in his area of rule to serve in his Palace.



Alhaja Addo Kundow assured the good people of Sempe and the Muslim Community that she will maintain the peaceful coexistence among the Muslims and the people of Sempe as well as to make women empowerment her topmost priority.



At the same ceremony, Alhaji Issaka Nii Netty Nettey was installed as the Akwashontse of Muslims of Sempe Traditional Council while Alhaji Kabir Gbademu was also installed as Galladima (Stool Administrator).



In a related development, the newly installed Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, the Paramount Queen Mother and the Galladima were on Thursday, April 9, 2021 introduced to the Sempe Mantse and were giving stool names.

Alhaji Issaka Nii Nerttey Nettey, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse was given the Stool name NII Adote Odaawulu, while Sempe Paramount Queen Mother, Alhaja Amudalatu Akweley Opare Addo Kundow is now known as Naa Adukwei Onoji Ono and Galladima (Stool Administrator) Alhaji Kabir Gbademu is now Otsaame Saka.



The newly installed Chiefs were later sent to the Ga Traditional Council for the final traditional rights and for them to be Gazzetted.



The head of Sempe Akwashongtse Nii Gonewulu urged the the newly installed Sempe Muslim Chiefs to seek the welfare of the Sempe people by soliciting for massive development.