General News

But for Buffer Stock vulnerable Ghanaians would have died of hunger during the lockdown - CEO

CEO National Food Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba has disclosed how his outfit played a major role in ensuring that vulnerable Ghanaians were provided with dry meals during the partial lockdown in the country.

Government in the early days of COVID-19 locked down Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Tema in order to control the spread of the disease.



The government due to the challenges some vulnerable Ghanaians were going through had to provide food for the vulnerable people who could not work and therefore were not making any money to keep up with while staying at home.



Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba indicated that his outfit which had prepared ahead of time and had food stock available provided the Gender Ministry with food to be further distributed to the vulnerable people.



He said they had to work with the faith based organizations, leadership of the Muslim community and other leaders in order to any form of political colouring.

“During the pandemic, the good news is that we were already prepared before the COVID so we had our strategies in place. Short term strategy, medium and then long term strategy. You know we were responsible for the supply of dry food to the affected areas.



We did the supply through the faith-based organizations because we are trying to take this notion of NPP food is only given to NPP members so we involved the faith-based organizations, we involved the Christian Council, the National Chief Imam, the Ahmadiya, in fact, these are the neutral and non-partisan organizations that we all revere. These are the people that were tasked to do the distribution. I must add that whatever the government has given them, they have also contributed and augmented whatever government gave them.” He revealed



He noted that COVID-19 is not preventing agricultural activities because the country is looking at becoming self-sufficient and so she can support the neighboring countries.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.