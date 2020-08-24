General News

Buying 300 ambulances doesn't mean you've done more than the previous govt - Kwakye Ofosu fumes

Dormer Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the procurement of 300 ambulances by the Akufo-Addo led government only covers a fraction of the country’s health value chain.

Speaking on Joynews, he said the supply of the ambulances cannot be compared to the investments made by the NDC in the nation’s overall healthcare sector.



“When you buy 300 ambulances and you do little else, you cannot say you have done more than the previous government. So with the delivery of healthcare sector, Professor Mills bought 127 ambulances. If, by the time that President Akufo Addo came 55 were left, it simply means some of them had broken down”.



In his view, buying 300 ambulances is incomparable to the NDC building “a teaching hospital, a 650-bed hospital, the one that has provided a 420-bed regional hospital, the one that has 22 polyclinics, 14 district hospitals and the one that has 1600 CHPS compounds”.

“How do you term that with 300 ambulances you have done well than the previous party? It simply will not make sense and that will be an illogical argument,” he adds.



The current government in its bid to boost emergency healthcare services in the country bought over 300 brand new ambulances which was distributed to each of the constituencies across the country.



The ambulances were procured under the government Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) currently being implemented by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

