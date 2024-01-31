C/R: 1 dead, 2 others severely injured in motorbikes crash at Assin Andoe

The incident happened on Monday January 29, 2024, around 7 PM

A gory accident involving two motorbikes on the Assin Adadientam-Andoe road in the Assin South District of the Central Region has resulted in the death of a 37-year-old teacher at Assin Abodweseso D/A Primary School in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Two others, a pillion rider, and an Okada rider who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu after a team of police officers of the Assin South District Police Command, led by the commander ASP Robert Kyeremeh rushed them to the facility.



The Medical Doctor at the hospital pronounced the 37-year-old teacher dead on arrival while the two injured persons who suffered multiple injuries on the head, jaw,and legs were admitted for medical attention.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, Mr. Simon explained that the deceased teacher, Isaac Arthur was traveling with a pillion rider from Assin Andoe towards Assin Adadientam direction, while the Okada rider was traveling from the opposite direction when the unfortunate head-on collision occurred,throwing them from the bike.



The heavy impact of the collision of both bikes resulted in the immediate passing of the teacher and seriously injured the pillion rider and the okada rider.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Hospital Morgue for preservation.



Meanwhile,the Assemblymember urged riders to be disciplined on the road to reduced accident.



Also,Mr.Richard Oboh, the family member of the deceased said the deceased left behind a wife and 4 children.



He recounted the absence of the deceased would heavily affect the future growth of the children since he was the breadwinner of the house.



The case is under investigation at the Assin South District Police Command.