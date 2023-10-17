C/R:10 KG pupils rescued from drowning in lagoon at Woarabeba

File photo

Fear and panic have hit residents of Effutu Woarabeba, a fishing community in the Central Region after over ten Kindergarten pupils were rescued after nearly being washed away by strong waves in a lagoon when returning from School.

Reports say the kids upon getting to the lagoon near their community, their siblings who were older then decided to cross the lagoon with the pupils but unfortunately, they were all hit by a heavy tidal wave from the lagoon.



They fell in the water as they were drowning, a Youth Leader of the community who was heading towards them quickly swam and successful rescued them from the lagoon.



Reports say the lagoon wasn’t full at its bank when the pupils were going to school in the morning but got full before they returned from School after a heavy rain.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, some of the residents said, because there is no School in Woarabeba Community, pupils always walk far to attend school at Esuekyire, suburb of Winneba in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.



They expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to build a school for the community.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Chief of the Community Nenyi Kow Abowie II also revealed that, Majority of the Children have abandoned school, and they are into fishing due to the distance to they have to cover to have access to education.



Nenyi Kow Abowie revealed that the children are forced to stay at home during raining season, and therefore appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Alexander Afenyo Markin to come to their aid with a public school to prevent any calamity from happening in the community in the attempt by these innocent pupils to go to school.



Nenyi Kow Abowie disclosed this during the climax of 2023 Tweii Festival at Woarabeba.



In response to this, the Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu Municipality Hon. Alhaji Kasim Zubairu charged the traditional authority to make land available for the construction of the school.