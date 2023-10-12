C/R: 21-year-old woman hangs herself to death at Gomoa Okyereko

Thu, 12 Oct 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
A 21-year-old girl, Sylvia Ntiful has committed suicide by hanging at Gomoa Okyereko in the Central Region.
The sad incident happened on Tuesday 9th October 2023 in the afternoon.
The grandfather of the deceased, Anobil Ebo who is a peasant farmer returned from the farm to see her with a rope tied on her neck to the ceiling.
He reported the incident to the police who visited the crime scene and witnessed her hanging dead.
A search on the body found human excreta indicating she had indeed committed suicide.
A critical search in the room also found a suicide note left behind by the deceased.
The body was removed and deposited at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
