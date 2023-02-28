C/R: 35-year-old-man drowns

File Photo

A 35-year-old man, Kwasi Nkrumah, has drowned at Ayerdo in the Central Region.

The death of the young man has been declared sudden by his family and residents in the area.



Pastor Fredrick Peprah, a relative of the deceased, said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that his cousin was discovered dead in the river.



He informed the police, and the body has since been deposited at the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

It is unclear what caused the young man’s death, but some believe it was suicide.



Kwasi Nkrumah was a multi-talented man who worked as a plumber, mason, and plumber, among other things.



According to the relative, he left behind seven children and a wife.