C/R: 6-year-old boy found dead at Fetteh Kakraba

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Another person has been killed at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The 6-year-old boy was killed by some unknown persons.

His body was found behind Fetteh Kakraba Sapoto.

Five persons have so far been killed, within 4 weeks under unexplained circumstances in the area.

A hearing-impaired 58-year-old woman, was found dead a few weeks ago in the area.

She was found with some of her private parts missing.

Source: classfmonline.com
