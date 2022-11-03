C/R: 6-year-old boy found dead at Fetteh Kakraba

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Another person has been killed at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
The 6-year-old boy was killed by some unknown persons.
His body was found behind Fetteh Kakraba Sapoto.
Five persons have so far been killed, within 4 weeks under unexplained circumstances in the area.
A hearing-impaired 58-year-old woman, was found dead a few weeks ago in the area.
She was found with some of her private parts missing.
