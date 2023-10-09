C/R: GNFS set up 93-member volunteer squad at Swedru to combat bushfires

File photo

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Command in the Central Region has taken proactive steps to address the increasing incidence of bushfires in the region by establishing a Bushfire Volunteer Squad in Agona Swedru, located within the Agona West Municipality.

This move comes in response to the significant loss of lives and property caused by bushfires in the region over the years.



The newly formed Bushfire Volunteer Squad comprises 93 members who hail from various communities in the area, including Agona Swedru, Gomoa Akwamu, Gomoa Afranse, and Gomoa Obuasi.



They join the ranks of over 1,000 Bushfire Volunteering Teams already operating throughout the Central Region.



Before their official inauguration, these volunteers underwent an extensive four-month training programme conducted by Fire Officers from the region.



The training covered essential aspects of firefighting, fire prevention, the proper use of fire extinguishers, physical fitness, and drill exercises.

ACFO1 John Amarlia Amartey, the Central Regional Fire Commander in a remark during the inauguration ceremony said that bushfires pose a significant threat not only to the natural beauty of the country but also to the homes and livelihoods of Ghanaian citizens.



He pointed out that Ghana, like many other nations, has been grappling with more frequent and severe bushfires in recent years, causing extensive damage to forests, farmlands, and the local economy.



“These fires also have a detrimental impact on wildlife and overall national development,” he noted.



The Central Region experiences a high incidence of bushfires annually, particularly in areas such as Winneba, Mankessim, Agona Swedru, Cape Coast, and Elmina.



Therefore, the establishment of the Bushfire Volunteer Squad is of paramount importance to safeguarding communities and protecting natural resources from the devastating effects of bushfires, he added.

Mr Evan Addison-Coleman, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Agona West Municipality, commended the District's Fire Command for its dedicated efforts in combating fire incidents within the region.



He acknowledged the challenges posed by the vast catchment area covered by their operations and lauded their commitment to fire prevention and safety.



Miss Augustina Aidoo, a member of the newly inaugurated Bushfire Volunteer Squad, expressed her gratitude for the valuable knowledge gained during their rigorous four-month training under the guidance of the Fire Command.



According to her, the training has equipped her and her fellow volunteers with the skills and awareness needed to effectively address fire safety concerns in their communities.