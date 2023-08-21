C/R: Jailbreaker arrested after hiding in thick forest for 3 days

File photo

Nine Community Police Assistants stationed at Ajumako Bisease in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region have arrested one Augustine Ghansah, a Prison inmate who broke jail and went into hiding.

The suspect escaped from Osamkrom Prison camp in the Agona West District of the Central Region.



The case was later reported at the Ajumako Bisease Police Station, following which the Police commenced investigation.



The escapee inmate after hearing that police are on a hunt for him went and hid in a thick forest in Ajumako Bisease. Hence, nine Community Police Assistants were dispatched to the forest to search for him.



After spending three days in the forest hunting for the suspect, they finally saw him hiding behind a big tree near a thick bush. He was given a hot chase and arrested.

He was then dragged to the police station and put into cells, but later sent back to the Osamkrom Prison camp.



The arrest of the jailbreaker has got many people praising the good job of these nine Community Police Personnel stationed at the Ajumako Bisease Police Station.



Residents have appealed to the Government and the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to recruit these nine Community Police Personnel into the Ghana Police Service permanently to serve the country.