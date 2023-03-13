C/R: NPP elder gifts 600 study desks to pupils of public schools learning on the floor

Photos of students taking delivery of the desks

The Chairman of the Council of Patrons for the Cape Coast North constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi has distributed 600 mono and dual desks to the public schools in the Cape Coast North constituency to support pupils forced to learn without desks.

The beneficiary Schools include; Pedu M/A Basic ‘A’, Abura T.I Ahmadiyya Baisc ‘B’, Rev. Memorial Methodist hospital and St. Cyprian Anglican Basic School at Effutu Koforidua among others to enhance teaching and learning.



Mr. Ekow Ewusi who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Ekow Ewusi Foundation said the distribution of the desks was part of his vision to support Schools in the Cape Coast North constituency.



Receiving the desks on behalf of the students, the Assistant Headmaster of Rev. Memorial Methodist Baisc School, Rev. Francis Edu-Buandoh saluted Ekow Ewusi for the kind gesture.



According to him, the presentation of the desks was timely and that would go a long way to boost education in the area since some of the students stand on their during classes hours”



On her part, the Headmistress of Abura T.I Ahmadiyya Baisc ‘B’ School, Madam Hameeda Haruna Appiah described Ekow Ewusi as an angel who had solved the school’s biggest burden.

The Logistics and TVET officer at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Education Office, YUSIF Yakubu who led Ekow Ewusi and his team to distribute the desks commended Ekow Ewusi for his contributions to rescuing the less privileged students in the Metropolis.



“Inadequate furniture in public schools has been a headache to the authorities of Ghana Education Service(GES)”, Mr. Yakubu lamented.



He appealed to all the technical teachers in the public schools “to use broken desks in their various schools for practical work by teaching the students to repair the broken desks to ensure there are enough desks for the school children”.



The executives of the Cape Coast North constituency led by Chairman Stephen Kojo Arhin accompanied the team to distribute the desks to the students.