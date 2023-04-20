C/R: NPP have neglected us since they came to power – Angry Komenda market women

File photo

Some angry market women at the Komenda market in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region have expressed their disappointment with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for neglecting them since the party came to power.

The women who are mainly into trading have regretted joining the elephant fraternity because all the promises they were given during the campaign season have not been honoured.



They said one of the campaign messages they depended on, and followed, and for which reason they voted for the New Patriotic Party was the renovation of the deplorable Komenda Market.



They said the Komenda Market for over seven years has not been attended to and has become a death trap.



The group of market women narrated that the NPP have neglected them as the party has reneged to renovate the market.

They said what pains them most is the attitude of the KEEA Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Appiah, whenever the issue about the market renovation is raised.



They have further called on the 2020 running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman to support them renovate the market.



The women have expressed their support for Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman and the NDC.



The market women expressed their displeasure about the governing party when workmen assigned from the office of Prof Jaane Naana Opoku Agyeman cemented the market area for them.