C/R: Speeding tipper truck crashes pupil to death at Awutu Breku

School boy crushed to death by a tipper truck

A young boy believed to be 9 years old has been crushed to death on Thursday, June 3 by a speeding tipper truck at Awutu Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The deceased was said to be on his way to school with his younger brother upon crossing the road at Akrampa junction, a few meters before reaching Awutu Beraku Township on the Kasoa – Winneba Stretch of the Highway, was crushed by the truck with registration number GR 8763-21 killing him instantly.



Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Teiko the Winneba MTTD Command who confirmed the incident in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said the body has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital morgue for autopsy and investigations.

The driver is currently assisting the police in investigations.