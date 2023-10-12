C/R: Stay off A Plus! - Gomoa Central youth warn NPP

A Plus

Angry residents of Gomoa Central District have warned members of the New Patriotic Party to stop threatening musician cum politician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, after the latter tore a letter from the party on a live TV programme.

Addressing the Press Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the leader of the group of concerned residents, Mr Alex Donkor said A Plus is being threatened because he has declared his intention to contest the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat as Independent Candidate.



He stressed that the group of New Patriotic Party youth who stormed the studios of UTV in search of A Plus, made that move in a bid to discourage the latter from contesting, but said nothing will stop the people of Gomoa Central to rally behind A Plus to achieve his ambition of being the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency.



Mr Alex Donkor on behalf of the concerned residents therefore urged the National Executives of the New Patriotic Party to call their youth to order else they will storm the National headquarters of the party to show their grievances.

The residents are confident that the only person who will rescue them from unemployment is A Plus, adding that they will not allow anything to discourage him.



They assured of their unwavering support for A Plus to win the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat as an independent Candidate coming 2024 general election.