C/R: Two LPG station attendants shot by armed robbers at Gomoa Bisease

File photo

Two attendants of a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) station at Gomoa Bisease in the Central Region have been shot by armed robbers while at work.

This was after they refused to surrender their day’s sales to their attackers.



The robbers took away an undisclosed amount of money and fired several live bullets to prevent residents from coming closer to them around 9:00 pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



In an interview with Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, Charlotte Eyiah, who witnessed the robbery incident, said she initially thought it was a gas explosion, only to realise soon after that it was the mask-wearing armed robbers who were firing live bullets into the air.

She said residents later came out to see the workers in a pool of blood with various degrees of injury.



The victims were rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital where they are receiving treatment.



Residents who are living in fear after the incident are appealing to the police for night patrols in the area to ensure their safety.