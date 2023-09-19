C/R: Two alleged soldiers, disarmed beaten to a pulp at galamsey site

Galamsey site | File photo

Two suspected military officers have been mercilessly assaulted at an illegal mining site at Assin Asuoankomaso in the Assin North District of the Central Region, Sunday evening.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the alleged soldiers are said to have gone for an operation at a galamsey site in Yaw Saman near Assin Kushia but were not successful.



The galamseyers (illegal miners) overpowered the alleged soldiers in a scuffle where they took to their heels after the irate galamseyers disarmed them.



The alleged soldiers who were not conversant with the area got to Assin Asuoankomaso where the youth in the town who suspected them to be criminals subjected them to severe beatings.

According to the Youth, they thought the soldiers were thieves who had intentionally worn Military Uniform to rob people at the Galamsey site.



But luck came the way of the soldiers when the police in Assin Praso swiftly intervened and rescued them.



The victims are receiving treatment at Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital, while the police have commenced investigation into the matter.