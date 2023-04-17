0
Menu
News

C/R: Two-year-old boy drowns in manhole at Kasoa

Kosoa Manhle Boy Death The manhole in which the boy drowned

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A two-year-old boy, Lawoe Sejafa has drowned in a manhole at Kasoa Asempa Down in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The boy was said to be playing with his friends on Friday evening when he accidentally fell into the hole and died.

The manhole was reportedly created by a pastor who failed to cover it. Reports say despite several complaints to have the manhole covered, nothing has been done about it.

The nine months old pregnant mother of the deceased callapsed after Police officers and NADMO personnel retrieved the lifeless body from the manhole.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The lifeless body of the little boy has been deposited at St Gregory Hospital the New Market Police station has commenced investigation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: