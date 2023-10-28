C/R: Woman arrested for allegedly stealing 6-months-old baby at Kasoa

File photo

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU Command for allegedly stealing a 6-month-old baby at Kasoa American Down in the Awutu Senya East Municipalty of the Central Region.

The suspect reportedly stole the baby on Saturday October, 21, 2023 and went into hiding until she was arrested today.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that, the suspect and the mother of the victim resides in the same compound House.



Millicent Arthur, aunt of the victim explained that, her sister who resides at Mankesim came to visit her husband at Kasoa American Down last Friday.



Millicent Arthur said the next day, her sister who was attending to nature’s call handed the baby girl to the suspect’s junior sister to take care of her.



After some minutes the suspect arrived and asked her junior sister to hand over the baby girl to her as she wants to buy the baby some biscuits.

Millicent said when the mother returned, the suspect and the baby girl were no where to be found.



She said, they made official complaint to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command on Saturday. She was arrested at Ofaakor on Friday October 27, 2023 by some residents and family members of the victim.



The suspect is in the custody of Kasoa Ofaakor Police and will be put before the law Court soon.



Meanwhile, the baby has been hand over to her mother.