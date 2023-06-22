CBOD plants one thousand trees in support of Green Ghana Initiative

The team planted trees in Accra

Source: GNA

The management and staff of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Distributors (CBOD) have planted 1,100 trees in the Chirapa Forest Reserve in Agomeda in the Greater Accra Region as part of the Green Ghana initiative.

The chief executive of CBOD, Dr. Patrick Ofori, says the chamber is in full support of the initiative and took the decision to plant the trees to help offset its members’ carbon footprints.



“It is something we want to encourage our members to adopt as a way of enhancing their carbon credit,” Dr. Ofori said. “This is also something we want to continue doing to reduce the adverse environmental impacts of what we do and the products we sell.”



He said the chamber will encourage its members to contribute in diverse ways towards the Green Ghana initiative to protect the environment for future generations.

The Tema Manager of the Forestry Commission, Winifred Ohene-Wiafe, commended CBOD for supporting the Green Ghana Initiative and promised that the young trees will be nurtured to maturity to encourage the chamber and its members to plant more trees in the future.



