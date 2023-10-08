CCC members donate items worth GhC100, 000 to inmates after visiting three prisons

Leadership of Calvary Charismatic Center

Source: Nana Peprah

The leadership of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) and its congregation on Saturday donated food items, toiletries and other consumables valued at GhC 100, 000.00 to three prisons in the Ashanti Region.

The items that were targeted toward five thousand inmates were distributed to the Kumasi Central (male and female sections), Amanfrom, and Manhyia Prisons.



Speaking to the media, the Resident Pastor Pastor at CCC, Ps Joshua Obeng said the church in October reached out to the Kumasi City with evangelism and this year there was the need to visit prisons and hospitals.



"As a church, we believe in reaching out to the world and today we are presenting food items, toiletries, and a variety of consumables valued at GHC 100, 000.00 to three prisons namely Kumasi Central, Manhyia and Amanfrom prisons, and in addition, we will have church services with the inmates so we can present Christ Jesus to them," Pastor Josh stated.



Pastor Joshua appealed to Christians to show support to prisoners and the vulnerable in society.



This, he noted was what Christ enjoined the church to do in his absence by visiting the prisons, hospitals, and vulnerable homes to care for the needy.



CCC, the Resident Pastor noted was therefore embarking on the totality of Christ's great commission by reaching out to those who have not given themselves to Christ and ministering to their need.

"As a church, our vision is to produce committed Christians to fulfil Christ's Great Commission and therefore we are carrying out our mandate with every member involved so that we can help to bring relief to the society," Pastor Josh stressed.



Receiving the items, Rev Mrs Stella Anku, Chaplain at the Kumasi Central Prisons thanked the leadership of CCC and members for the gesture.



She said the items as well as the outreach to the inmates were timely and encouraging.



The Chaplain said many of the inmates do not get people to visit them and so such outreaches and donations remind them that they have not been forgotten.



"CCC has shown great concern for our inmates and the volume of the items to both the male and female prisons attest to the heart of its members and we pray that God grants the church ⛪ the opportunity to win the souls of the people in Ashanti for Christ," the Chaplain prayed.