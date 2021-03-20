CCF donates to abandoned HIV/AIDS orphanage

The items which included fizzy drinks, bags of rice, sugar and cooking oil

Source: Crime Check Foundation

Crime Check Foundation, CCF has gone to the aid of the Motherly Love Orphanage at Dome Kwabenya in Accra with food items and an amount of Three Thousand Ghana cedis.

The items which included fizzy drinks, bags of rice, sugar and cooking oil cost Three thousand Ghana cedis. It was donated through Harold and Pat Smith who organized and solicited funds from Linda, Amy, Dora Jenkins, Kathleen and April Jenkins.



The orphanage led by an HIV/AIDS patient, Reverend John Amuzu, houses more than fifty children with HIV/AIDS and others who have lost their parents to the disease.



Receiving the items and the money, Mr. Amuzu who has been living with the disease for over two decades was grateful to CCF and the donors for the donation. He said championing the welfare of children with HIV/AIDS require support and CCF has demonstrated love through its donation. The HIV/AIDS activist appealed to other NGOs to emulate the gesture by CCF to come to their aid.



“We thank the donors through whom CCF has been able to support us. CCF has supported us a lot and we wish that others will do same to put smiles on the faces of these children.” He said.

In 2020 CCF made similar a donation of assorted food items, personal hygiene supplies and toiletries running into thousands of Ghana cedis in addition to an amount of One Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis.



The donations by CCF to the orphanage are to demystify stigma, which has been the major cause of deaths among most HIV/AIDS patients in the country. It is also to help the little orphans who are mostly abandoned patients to help boost their immune system as they take their anti-retroviral drugs.



To show their appreciation, the children excitedly sang songs of praises to God, the donors and CCF for coming to their aid.



Crime Check Foundation is appealing to individuals home and abroad to contact it on 0242074276 to contribute to support the HIV/AIDS home.