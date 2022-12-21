CCF donor pays debts of patients at KATH

CCF boss, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng and Linda Owusu presenting the money to management

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) with support from its single largest donor, Linda Owusu has given the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), sixty-five thousand Ghana cedis to clear the debts of struggling patients at the hospital.

The Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, and madam Owusu visited the hospital to meet the management of the hospital to hand over the money to them.



This was after madam Owusu requested the debts of patients who were held at the hospital for their inability to pay for their treatment.



“We call them Medical Prisoners because they have been “detained” for their inability to pay their medical bills. Thanks to our dear sister, Linda Owusu, many of our brothers and sisters at Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital (most of them in tears) could not believe all their medical bills have been paid by our dear philanthropist."



“She set aside sixty-five thousand cedis to bail all of them. Thanks to the Management of the hospital, especially Prof. Dr. Addai Mensah for allowing us in. We hope to help many patients at KATH, under our Health Check Series. God richly bless you, sister Linda Owusu, Mr. Kwarteng wrote in a Facebook post.



The gesture was made under CCF’s Health Check Series, which seeks to solicit support for patients to enable them to get proper medical care.



Madam Linda Owusu indicated that she feels uncomfortable seeing people go through difficulties so putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged gives her fulfillment in life.

“This is part of my way of giving back to society and celebrating the Yuletide with the poor,” she said.



Professor Otchere Addai Mensah’s led management of KATH thanked the Foundation and madam Owusu for choosing the hospital.



The gesture is not the first of its kind as patients of Ghana’s premier hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge have been beneficiaries.



The Health Check Series



Crime Check Foundation has supported hundreds of poor patients to receive proper medical attention.