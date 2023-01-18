CCF rescues man dying by roadside

Agya Osei has been unconscious since admission to the hospital

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has rescued an aged man believed to be in his sixties from dying on the streets of McCarthy Hills Junction in Accra.

The man whose speech has been partially impaired mumbled that he is known as Agya Osei.



He could not continue to mention where he lived or identify a relative because of his condition.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng spotted the faint man crawling to get support to get on his feet though he is not physically challenged.



Akin to the ‘Good Samaritan’ story told in the Bible, passers-by ignored him thinking he is mentally challenged.



It took the intervention of Mr. Kwarteng to find out what was happening to him.

The staff of the organization cleaned him up and gave him new clothes because he was wet with urine.



The Foundation then took him to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital to ascertain his condition.



After diagnosis, it was revealed that he suffered an ischemic stroke (this is when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, as by a clot).



He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment at CCF’s expense. He has been unconscious since he was admitted.



The Foundation urges families and the general public with missing relatives to contact Crime Check Foundation to help identify Mr. Osei for reconciliation.

You can call or WhatsApp CCF on 0242074276. You can also send monetary contributions to help get the man proper care.



The Health Check Series



Crime Check Foundation pays the medical bills of underprivileged patients. Last year, a major intervention it undertook under its Health Check Series was at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where it paid for the cost of treatments for close to a hundred stranded patients. The cost amounted to Sixty-Five Thousand Ghana cedis, which was a contribution from a Holland-based donor, Linda Owusu.