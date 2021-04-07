CCF rescues stranded patients

Source: CrimeCheck Ghana

Crime Check Foundation, CCF has rescued a patient and some new mothers at the Greater Accra Regional hospital who were detained for their inability to pay their bills.

The beneficiaries, Charlotte and Charity Anima had to be ‘locked up’ by the management of the hospital because they struggled to pay their bills after giving birth.



Another patient, Prince Lomotey risked losing his life following his mother’s difficulties in paying for his treatment.



According to Charlotte who washes peoples clothes for a living, the joy in having a new baby has turned into grief as her husband only had to look on for her to go through pain because of financial difficulties.



“My situation is difficult. I have been crying all day instead of being happy for such a wonderful baby I have given birth to. My husband went to his friends just to beg for money to pay the bill but none of them was able to help him.” She cried.



Charity Anima whose situation is not different from Charlotte’s, told crimecheckghana that her boyfriend whom she had given birth with told her until he gets a brisk job he wouldn’t be able to pay for her bill.

“My boyfriend has visited me twice but he couldn’t afford the bill. He told me one of his client owes him but getting him to pay has not been successful so he was going to look for another job to enable him pay for my release.” She said.



Mother of Prince Lomotey said his son had been breathing with difficulty but there is no hope of getting further treatment for him after she spent all her savings on medicals for him.



“My husband is an electrician and his job is based on contracts from clients so his income is not regular. He is in a huge debt as he has been taking loans which he cannot pay.” She said.







Crime Check Foundation paid each of the beneficiaries’ bill to the tune of over Two Thousand Seven Hundred Ghana cedis with support from some of its group and individual donors based abroad; Kingdom Helpers in the US, Connect Association in the UK, Vera Adu Gyamfi, and Quaye and Gloria in Italy.