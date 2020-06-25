Health News

CCFC supports 13 health centers in Upper East Region with PPE

The Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 13 Hospitals, Health Centres and Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in the Kassena Nankana West and Builsa North Districts in the Upper East Region.

They include Paga and Sandema Hospitals, Chiana and Chuchuliga clinics and the Kalvio, Gugoro, Gwenia, Konania and Nayagnania CHPS compounds in the Kassena West, and Nanjuipung, Goyie, Namonsa, and Tiedema CHPS in Builsa.



The PPE which cost GHC65,052.00 includes 59 gallons of disinfectants, 22 boxes of disposable gloves, 52 overall gowns, 52 Doctors shields and goggles and 25 doctors scrub, 12 gun thermometers, a total of 22 of five litter hand sanitizers, 163 hand sanitizers made in 200mls and 200 gallons liquid soap.



The others include 240 locally made nose masks, 51 surgical masks, 22 shields, 59 five litre-containers of spirit, 59 tissue papers and 23 veronica buckets and fabricated stands.



Mr Samuel Sabuli, the Programme Officer of CCFC who presented the items to the various health facilities on behalf of his management, reiterated CCFC’s concern about the coronavirus pandemic, and said the donation would help protect frontline staff and reduce spread of the disease in the Region.



He thanked all the frontline health staff who were working hard in the pandemic situation to protect lives, and urged the public to observe the handwashing and other protocols and stay safe.

Mr Sabuli commended the ‘Chuchuliga Smart Ladies Association’, for producing some of the liquid soap that was patronized by his outfit, and said they were trained by the CCFC skill-building intervention in the communities.



Mr Williams Amankwaa, the District Disease Control Officer who received some of the PPEs on behalf of the health facilities reiterated the timely intervention of CCFC and indicated that it would help the frontline health staff to fight the Coronavirus.



Dr Oteng Didier, the Medical Officer in charge of the Paga Hospital who also received the Hospital’s share of PPEs, expressed his outfit’s gratitude for the support and said health workers were exposed daily to the disease and needed protection.



Dr Didier assured CCFC that the PPEs will be used effectively and called for more intervention to help health staff to stay safe.

