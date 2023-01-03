0
CCTH welcomes 22 babies on Christmas Day and new year

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) welcomed a total of 22 new babies on Christmas and New Year, January 1, 2023.

The hospital saw 13 deliveries-eight males and five females on Christmas Day; while nine babies, four of which were males were born on the First Day of 2023.

Mr. Frederick Nyankah, the Public Relations Officer of CCTH, told the Ghana News Agency that all the babies were very healthy, and the mothers were doing well.

"They are all fine. Thankfully, we did not record stillbirths and maternal mortalities. Almost all of them have been discharged," he said.

